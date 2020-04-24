Small Business Spotlight: Fresh Cut Grocery and Deli Market

SEAGROVE, N.C. — In a store with thousands of items, the most valuable may be the man behind the deli counter.

“I was a policeman down here for about 17 years, so I knew about everybody. I’ve cooked BBQ for about 30 years,” Jerry King said.

King works at Fresh Cut Grocery and Deli Market in Seagrove: a place that’s become an unusual destination for meat lovers.

“We have very good quality meats,” Jerry said. “We have a very good butcher shop, qualified men back there who can cut it.”

That butcher shop is teaming with everything from Tomahawk Steaks through NY Strips to seafood like shrimp and tuna steaks.

“Most people are very thankful that they’re able can come here. They’re surprised because they come from several counties away. A lot of them, come in and say, ‘You’ve got hamburger.’ ‘Yeah, we’ve got hamburger.’ ‘We didn’t know you’ve got seafood. You got steaks?’ ‘Yeah, we have a full line of meats’,” Jerry said.

When other stores, even the big chains, had nearly empty shelves, Fresh Cuts didn’t have that problem.

“We were very fortunate that we had multiple suppliers. So a lot of times when we couldn’t get it from our main supplier, we were able to get it from our secondary,” Jerry said.

But it isn’t fortune so much as the good work of Ricky Dixon, who runs the store. He puts his 30 years of experience into keeping this locally-owned, single store the place everyone around these parts can count on.

“We’re a community store. We’re here to serve the community,” Ricky said.

He has installed all of the protocols necessary to keep shoppers safe: one-way aisles, limited capacity, special hours for senior citizens. Not the measures they want to have, but they’re necessary for now.

“But I think it will draw people closer in the end,” Ricky said.

