Small Business Spotlight: Fetch Self-Service Dog Wash and Boutique

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A new small business in Lexington picked just the wrong time to open right as the pandemic hit but is now hoping business will start picking back up.

Fetch Self-Service Dog Wash and Boutique is the brainchild of Monica Cauble.

She spent a year planning the county’s only self-service dog wash where when you’re done washing your dog, they clean up after you.

She opened Fetch on March 1, and it has been slow during the pandemic.

She had not yet built her customer base up and many people were taking care of their dogs at home.

Now, she’s hoping as everyone is out more, they’ll take advantage of the dog wash instead of making that mess at home.

“Once you’re finished, we clean up. You don’t have to worry about all the dog hair in your bathtub, you don’t have to worry about all of the shaking dog and all the water,” Cauble said.

Fetch is located at 206 W. Center St. in Lexington near the intersection of Courtney Street about a block from the county courthouse.

They’re open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There is no appointment necessary.