Small Business Spotlight: Elizabella’s Bridal & Boutique

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 can’t stop love or prevent people from reaching milestones.

While it may look different during the pandemic, weddings, engagements and even prom are still going on.

To make the memories happen, people still need to look the part.

One Greensboro store has remained open through it all to make sure that people can still find the perfect dress.

It’s two big rooms filled with tulle fabric, sparkle, and lace.

For Mary Payne, it’s been her safe haven.

“The dress shopping was probably the smoothest part of the whole process, which I thought it was going to be the hardest part,” said Payne.

She had to postpone and change her wedding three different times because of the pandemic.

“We pushed it to May 2021 thinking this would all be over with, but it’s not,” explained Payne.

The COVID bride came to Elizabella’s Bridal & Boutique in Greensboro to make sure on her day, she’ll have the dress of her dreams.

“It’s a big elaborate dress. I decided to keep it because I thought COVID might be happening, but I’m still going to look how I want to look that day,” said Payne. “A picture will last forever.”

She drove an hour, from Virginia, to get her dress from Elizabella’s.

“It’s absolutely worth the drive,” said Payne. “There’s nothing like it.”

Haley Hendershot is the Assistant Buyer at the family-owned boutique.

“We care about their big day and the fact they’re going to let us have a little small part of it, is an amazing joy,” she said.

While the pandemic had put a little bit of a dent on their prom business in 2020, it’s already looking up.

“Parents are now putting on private proms for their kids, so there’s a party for them to go to, and a dress for them to have,” said Hendershot.

Most of their business still comes from brides looking for their once-in-a-lifetime gown.

Things are a little complicated these days.

“The biggest difference is the timeline, our dresses take 6-8 months because they’re from our amazing designers all over the world,” said Hendershot.

But she still wants to make sure that dress shopping is part of the experience, for anyone who walks through their doors.

“We want you to forget that it’s happening while you’re here,” said Hendershot. “Life doesn’t stop. Love doesn’t stop… people are still getting engaged and people are still getting married during COVID. The fact that these life experiences are still happening shows how resilient we are as a people.”

Elizabella’s Bridal & Boutique has been around for about six years, but it was purchased by a different local family in 2019.

They plan to have a new, grand re-opening in July where they will reveal a new name.

The boutique can be found at 2915 Battleground Ave. People do need to have an appointment to come in.