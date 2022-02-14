Small Business Spotlight: Diamond K Tack opening soon in Liberty

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Diamond K Tack, a store set up to cater to horseback riders, is expected to open on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Liberty.

“Going to have bigger name brands…classic equine stuff is going to be here,” said Emily Knowlton with Diamond K Tack.

Before Emily and her boyfriend started working on the store loaded with saddles and bits, they sold items out of their tack room.



“I had too much stuff. It was overflowing. I had 40+ saddles at one time in my living room, and we needed a storefront, so we found this little place in Liberty,” Knowlton said.

For the last two and half months, she has been working to stock and set up the store at 122 West Swannanoa Avenue in Liberty.

They picked the space because of the foot traffic and seeing other small businesses in the area thriving.