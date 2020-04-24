Small Business Spotlight: Cumby Funeral Home

Andrew Cumby and his family comfort people in the most difficult of times.

Andrew is the third generation of Cumby to run the Cumby Funeral Home his grandfather, Wade, began in 1948.

Funeral homes are considered an essential business, but the essence of it is close contact between family members and friends as they comfort each other.

But, for most of the last month, gatherings of 10 or more have been banned by Gov. Roy Cooper.

“We do a lot of private services in this building,” says Andrew, referring to the building he is sitting in on the campus of his High Point funeral home. “We’ve done a lot of graveside services.”

That helps, but it’s usually not what families both want and need.

“The hardest thing, though, is a lot of families haven’t been able to do what they want to do as far as services,” Andrew said. “The original plan, what they would normally do for their mom or for their dad, having a large service at the church or at the funeral home, it’s just not possible with these restrictions, so a lot of families are just waiting until this time ends, whenever that may be, and then they’ll come back and do a larger service.”

Some are going with a series of “disposition” businesses that have popped up during the pandemic offering simply to cremate or otherwise dispose of the loved one’s body.

Andrew hopes that one of the lessons we get out of the shutdowns the pandemic has dictated is that those times together, to memorialize a loved one, do tremendous good for those left behind.

“I hope people will hold the value of a service in high regard, the same way I do, when this ends,” Andrew said. “Hold on tight to your friends because there are going to be times when you can’t have them. And I think the value of having the service and having people coming together is going to be of even greater importance because there’s going to be a period where we’ve been without it.”

