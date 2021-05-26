Small Business Spotlight: Crumbl Cookies in Greensboro bakes up ‘unique’ creations with tons of personality

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Captain Crunch, pina colada and German chocolate cake—what do all of those have in common? They’re flavors of cookies at a new gourmet cookie shop in Greensboro.

FOX8’s Michelle Wolf gives you a sneak peek of the sweet treats made at Crumbl Cookies in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

When you walk into Greensboro’s new gourmet cookie shop on Bridford Parkway, you are instantly hit with the smells of chocolate, cinnamon and sugar.

“We create everything from scratch right here in our store,” said Jamie Longville, franchise owner.

Giant cookies with a ton of personality are created at Crumbl.

“The cookies are unique. They’re visually impressive, and they taste amazing as well,” Longville explained.

Longville took a bite at a franchise after getting a taste of the business while his wife Veronica was working as a dentist in Colorado.

“As she would go around to different offices to introduce herself, she would bring a box of Crumbl Cookies,” Longville said.

Bakers create more than 150 kinds of cookies.

The menu changes every Sunday with four new flavors each week.

Like classic snickerdoodle and Captain Crunch with crunch berries on top.

Chocolate chip and chilled sugar are always available.

A sweet spot with something to satisfy every sweet tooth.

“My favorite is the Twix cookie. It’s a chilled cookie, and it comes on the menu every couple of months,” Longville said.

These amazing cookies are even better when they’re hot.

Crumbl Cookies is open six days a week at 1218 Bridford Pkwy Unit A, Greensboro.

They offer curbside, delivery and catering options. To see this week’s menu, you can go to crumblcookies.com.