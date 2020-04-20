Small Business Spotlight: Craven Signs

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Their work has been all around you, probably as long as you’ve been on this Earth, and you never gave it a second thought.

“My dad began the company in 1965, so this is our 55th year,” says Tony Craven, the owner of Craven Signs in High Point.

Gene Craven started it by painting commercial signage by hand. It was work so good it looked like it was done by a machine which, of course, much of their work today is.

Over the years, they began getting into signage for major construction projects.

“About 75 percent of our business is construction related, regulation-related type product,” Tony says.

So, when you look at the front of High Point Medical Center, that attractive Wake Forest Baptist Health sign you see was done by Craven Signs.

Or, when you go to the bathroom there – or, so many places – it’s their work on the sign that says, “Men,” or “Women.”

“The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requires certain tactile elements of the sign,” Tony says, referring to the braille that’s on it.

Although they’ve remained dedicated to their home in High Point, their reputation and work is national. When he’s asked if there is a state in the country where someone wouldn’t come across their work, Tony replies, “Probably not. We’ve done everything from Vegas to Washington state.”

The key to being able to do that is focusing on the fundamentals of any successful business.

“High-quality people which produce high-quality projects,” Tony says with a smile.

See some of Craven Signs work – including some we bet you’ve seen and had no idea was theirs – in this Small Business Spotlight.