Small Business Spotlight: Cork and Grind wine and coffee bar in High Point offers a little something for everyone

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for a caffeine fix or want to wind down after a long day, Cork and Grind, A Wine and Coffee Bar offers both.

“We don’t want anyone, when they come, they can’t have something,” said Robbie Tomasic, a business partner at the wine and coffee bar.

In February, Tomasic and his wife Maddy merged their coffee trailer, Rise and Grind, with what was Wi-fi Wine Bar on North Main Street in High Point. They hoped the new concept would appeal to everyone.

“A lot of people think because of the wine that under 21 is not allowed, they’re more than welcome,” Tomasic said. “We’ll have people that’ll come and bring their 8-year-old kids and they’ll sit and have hot chocolate and coffee and then their friend will sit over there and have a glass of wine with them.”

Customers can find wines from all over the world in the shop. French, Spanish and Australian are some of the varieties for people to choose from.

They can even fill a glass of high-end wine from a dispenser.

“You can come in here on half-priced wine night and have a glass for $10 or just try a tasting,” he said.

Special tastings are offered every Thursday.

“Sometimes they’re themed blind tastings and you have to guess the wine,” Tomasic said “Sometimes we just want to share four new delicious wines with you.”

The coffee has a unique spin like horchata cold brews or lavender mochas.

If bitter or bubbly doesn’t suit your taste there’s beer too, mostly from North Carolina breweries.

“Being from North Carolina and just really loving the state our goal is to build the community we live in as much as possible,” he said.

Tomasic has found a lot of support through the pandemic from the community.

“Since we reopened about 50 to 60 percent of all customers were actually brand new,” Tomasic said.

Whether customers are brand new or a regular, Tomasic told FOX8 there’s a place here for you.

“Come Friday, Saturday we get people from all over,” he said.

Cork and Grind, A Wine and Coffee Bar is located at 1605 N. Main St. in High Point and open Tuesday through Saturday.