The key is finding a niche and building relationships, not just for surviving but thriving in a tough economic environment.
This this Small Business Spotlight, we visit a small shop in a very small town and discover the secret to success.
Join us as we explore Copper Lane Boutique in the heart of the Welcome community in Davidson County.
The stores are located at 5981 Old U.S. 52 in Welcome and 113 N. Main St. in uptown Lexington.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Small Business Spotlight: Copper Lane Boutique
- 1 person dead after truck falls off of highway, erupts in flame in Kansas
- NC county votes to remove Confederate monument honoring Civil War officer, former NC governor
- Alamance County newspaper publisher handcuffed while objecting to lack of court access
- It’s FOX8 Gifts for Kids Truck Day 2020!