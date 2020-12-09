Small Business Spotlight: Copper Lane Boutique

The key is finding a niche and building relationships, not just for surviving but thriving in a tough economic environment.

This this Small Business Spotlight, we visit a small shop in a very small town and discover the secret to success.

Join us as we explore Copper Lane Boutique in the heart of the Welcome community in Davidson County.

The stores are located at 5981 Old U.S. 52 in Welcome and 113 N. Main St. in uptown Lexington.