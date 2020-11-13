Small Business Spotlight: Chez Genese

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plenty of restaurants have expanded their patios and opened their dining rooms.

They’re trying to get customers back after being shut down during the pandemic.

But the owners of Chez Genese in downtown Greensboro say they aren’t ready to fully reopen yet.

FOX8’s Tess Bargebuhr shows us how the restaurant is keeping staff members busy by focusing on families in today’s Small Business Spotlight.