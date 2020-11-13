Small Business Spotlight: Chez Genese

Small Business Spotlight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plenty of restaurants have expanded their patios and opened their dining rooms.

They’re trying to get customers back after being shut down during the pandemic.

But the owners of Chez Genese in downtown Greensboro say they aren’t ready to fully reopen yet.

FOX8’s Tess Bargebuhr shows us how the restaurant is keeping staff members busy by focusing on families in today’s Small Business Spotlight.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter