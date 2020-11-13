GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plenty of restaurants have expanded their patios and opened their dining rooms.
They’re trying to get customers back after being shut down during the pandemic.
But the owners of Chez Genese in downtown Greensboro say they aren’t ready to fully reopen yet.
FOX8’s Tess Bargebuhr shows us how the restaurant is keeping staff members busy by focusing on families in today’s Small Business Spotlight.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Over 50,000 Chevy vehicles recalled in US for fire risk
- Nurse in Mexico dies of COVID hours after recording video to reassure family
- Police: 2 missing children last seen at daycare with mother, who is wanted on custody charges
- Buckley Report: Was the Lost Colony every truly lost?
- Small Business Spotlight: Chez Genese