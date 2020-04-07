1  of  2
Small Business Spotlight: Charlie’s Soap navigating the coronavirus economy

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Imagine having a product so high in demand, it's number one in its category on Amazon.

Then imagine a computer glitch causing your product to be no longer available to Amazon customers.

That's what happened to Charlie's Soap, a family-run business in Rockingham County.

In this evening's Small Business Spotlight, FOX8's Natalie Wilson takes a look at how the company is navigating the ups and downs of a coronavirus economy and its high hopes for a clean and bright future.

