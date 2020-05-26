Small Business Spotlight: Cellar 23

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Phase 2 of the reopening plan opened up many more businesses in North Carolina. Restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries can all open for customers to come in and sit-down, with social distancing guidelines.

But some places can’t open. Bars are not permitted to open, leaving bar owners on the outside looking in, ready for customers but ordered to keep their doors closed.

Cellar 23 in northwest Greensboro sees itself as an import gathering spot for locals and while they were ready to operate in Phase 2 with a social distancing plan, they can’t.

“It feels like they’re trying to pick winners and losers, like why can a restaurant open with the bar and people can go sit at the bar-restaurant and drink and do exactly what they would do here but they can’t do it here,” said Dave Moran, who owns Cellar 23 with his wife, Angela.

Cellar 23 is open for retail business; You can pick up bottles of wine and beer, including all the great local craft beers.

They are located in the 2300 block of Fleming Road in Greensboro.