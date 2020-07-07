Small Business Spotlight: Carolina Campers and RV

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — “We started back in 2018,” Kenneth Combs said. “It is a family-owned, locally-owned company. We wanted to do things different than the other dealers, and we’ve had quite a bit of success at doing that.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it pumped the brakes on this RV business.

“Pretty much stopped the incoming traffic that we were having,” Combs said. “Just completely stopped sales as well. People were scared of the exposure from the get-go and just stopped coming in to look.”

Like most businesses, Carolina Campers and RV complied with the stay-at-home order. That was in March.

“I think six week to two months we shut down,” he said.

The money disappeared but that was not the biggest concern for Kenneth Combs.

“Once you shut down something like this, you don’t know if you’re going to have your same employees back,” he said. “It disrupts the flow of business. It changes everything.”

When they opened in early June, customers started showing up, using these campers as a way to protect themselves and their family.

“Gradually people started thinking that this may be a safer way to vacation or get away from things and isolate themselves from the rest of the world,” he said.

Suddenly, the pandemic depression turned into booming business.

“Without a question, we had a better June this year than we did last year,” Combs said.