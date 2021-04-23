Small Business Spotlight: Burlington woman seeking sweet success with Alicia’s Homemade Cakes

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington woman is seeking sweet success.

She’s a cake maker, and for months she struggled while parties were put aside, and celebrations ceased.

Now orders are stacking up, and she’s working hard to keep up.

Alicia Wingate has loved baking since childhood.

“It has always been, I would say, in my blood. My mom was a baker and so when I was little, she baked with me,” Wingate said.

She used the kitchen skills to create a career.

“I love to create. It like when your hobby and career line up it just kind of goes kaboom,” she saod.

For the last eight years, employees at Alicia’s Homemade Cakes have baked, boxed, and delivered everything from dinner rolls to wedding cakes from her location off exit 145 in Burlington.

“For those people who have dietary needs we do have dairy-free, nut-free, and of course sugar-free so we try to offer something for everybody,” Wingate said.

Catering to her customers, and their creative visions.

“When clients come, they tell you what they want or a thing that they have. You have to be creative enough to listen to what they say and capture their vision. It can get challenging sometimes, but that’s where the fun comes in,” she said.

The community is what keeps her in business.

“The support means a lot, especially during the pandemic and COVID it really means a lot to us small business owners for our community support,” Wingate said.

Alica’s Homemade Cakes is located at 2103 East Maple Ave. in Burlington. She also teaches baking classes. For more information, click here.