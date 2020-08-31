Small Business Spotlight: Bourbon & Grits Boutique

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Shannon Koontz and Missy Durkin’s passion for fashion dates back to their college days at Appalachian State University.

The first day they met, the girls were in the same outfit. Now they use their sense of style while living in two different states to sell clothes.

“We thought, well with all this southern culture, why not create a company that epitomizes who we are. So we started Bourbon and Grits Boutique,” Koontz said.

At first, the women sold items in their school colors, a lot of red, white, burgundy, black, gold and maroon.

Then transitioned to classy and traditional southern styles.

“We started noticing we were getting orders from New York, L.A., Wyoming, and states that didn’t actually dress up for tailgate. And so, we decided to expand and become a regular boutique,” Koontz said.

Then COVID-19 hit and people started looking for comfier clothes that honor southern tradition while embracing modern trends.

“We had to really rethink and shift how we do things, from marketing to buying materials that are softer, focusing more on Zoom calls,” Koontz said.

Since the sales are online, people don’t have concerns about trying things on but they still want to be guaranteed a perfect fit. That’s where Koontz and Durkin really help personalize your purchase.

“We care deeply about each customer so much that we have FaceTimed customers to try things on,” Durkin said.

“We try to talk our customers through it to help them understand how it fits, what the material is like, so they can be confident that, when they purchase it, they are getting a good quality style,” Koontz said.

The price is right too. Koontz and Durkin tell us their clothes are affordable and shipping is always free.

To visit Bourbon & Grits Boutique’s website, click here.