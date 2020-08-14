Small Business Spotlight: Bles Sensation’s

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Inside a brick building along South Main Street in High Point, you will find items from small business entrepreneurs.

Various business owners are using one storefront to make sales.

“We everything from skin care. We have purses, accessories. We have my brother’s cookies. We have sexy sauce…” said Tonya Thornton, owner of Bles Sensation’s

Thornton is one of more than 890,000 small business owners in North Carolina. She started her Bles Sensation body scrub line four years ago with just $22.

“I went to random parking lots. Walmart, malls whenever I could get to a grocery store asked people if they would try it, and people would allow me to put it on their hands. I had a bottle of water. I had a spoon and a bag of scrub, and I did demonstrations,” Thornton said.

She knows the struggle of getting products you believe in on store shelves. So she wanted to find a way to inspire other business owners.

“Really helping people keep their drive for their vision and their passion and just the feeling that to know that your stuff is on a shelf, and it’s being treated,” Thornton said.

She opened Bles Sensation’s on August 8, 2020, and she told FOX8 she is putting her faith in God for its future success.

“I know that God gave me this, and I trust that moving forward is going to be prosperous, and I just want people to come down and check us out,” Thornton said.

Bles Sensation’s is located at 2312 South Main Street in High Point.