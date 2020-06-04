Small Business Spotlight: Blazin’ BBQ and Kickin’ Chickin

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One Lexington man is opening up a new business during a global pandemic.

Jason Rogers knows some people may think this is a risk, but it’s a life-long dream of his.

He’s taking a chance to launch a new restaurant, while many others are struggling to stay open.

The silver building has been on Talbert Boulevard in Lexington for years.

“It was previously the Lexington Grill,” Rogers said.

But in April, the doors were shut for good.

“They had a bad experience with COVID-19. They suffered and had to walk away,” he said.

While the previous owners walked away, Rogers and his wife used it as an opportunity to chase his dreams.

“I’ve been looking at the building ever since I was a child,” Rogers said.

The couple took it over in May and spent a month renovating and remodeling the inside to turn it into Blazin’ BBQ and Kickin’ Chickin.

“We put 30 gallons of paint on the wall,” he said. “Turn on the neons and turn on the oldies musics.”

He’s trying to bring back old family values when he welcomes new diners on Monday.

“Dinner time used to be about family time. You didn’t watch TV while you were eating, you talked about your day,” Rogers said.

He’s excited for what’s to come.

“The atmosphere here is going to be so bubbly and exciting that families will want to be in here and come together,” Rogers said.

He hopes people leave with memories made at his red booths and tables.

The grand opening fro Blazin’ BBQ and Kickin’ Chickin will be on June 8.

FOX8 is told servers will be wearing masks and getting temperature checks.

Rogers says every precaution will be taken to protect his staff and guests from the coronavirus.

For people who are hesitant to dine inside, there will be a drive-thru pickup available.