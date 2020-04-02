Small Business Spotlight: Best Friendz Too pet grooming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Kelley Weeks is very emphatic about it.

"I don't ever want to be quarantined again," she said. "It's been very stressful."

As it has been for so many of us -- few, more than business owners who aren't sure if they can make next month's rent.

Weeks owns Best Friendz Too pet grooming on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Her business isn't too bad.

"It's been up and down," Weeks said. "I have so many people that want to come in but, at first, I wasn't quite sure if I should close down or if I should stay open. I did a lot of research online and found out that our county is still OK."

But she doesn't know if it will stay that way. With things changing by the day, she went online to try to get an official designation as essential.

"You go on the North Carolina Department of Revenue site and there was a place there. We filled out an application to see if we could be essential. So, I went ahead and filled out that paperwork, online. I did that about three days ago," she said.

She's happy to have enough business to stay open but believes this isn't over.

"I feel like it's going to stick around with us for several months. And I think people are afraid that this fall, it may come back again. But, hopefully, we'll be a lot smarter about it," Weeks said.

See her business in action and hear how others in her industry are reacting in this Small Business Spotlight.