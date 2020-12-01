Small Business Spotlight: Be Kind Coffee Co.

CLEMMONS, N.C. – A new coffee shop in Clemmons wants you to feel at home when you come in for a cup of coffee.

Be Kind Coffee Co. is a local, community coffee shop and cafe on Clemmons Road.

When you walk in, you can smell the dark roast and the locally baked goods.

The family who owns it has a greater purpose beyond perking you up.

“I would like people to come in here and feel comfortable and feel like they are in my living room or in my kitchen,” said Natalie Gogolak, co-owner of Be Kind Coffee Co.

Since last December, Amanda Gogolak and her parent have worked to create a space that feels like home.

The business has been a family dream for generations.

“My grandmother on my mom’s side she always wanted to have a little place of her own she was a magnificent cook, chef, pastry chef,” said Gogolak.

When they gathered, it was always around the kitchen table.

“You served a cup of coffee, you ate a delicious baked good, you talked about life, you encouraged each other, and really that is what we want to do here, especially the way the world is right now,” said Gogolak.

They aim to provide a sense of comfort during a time when comfort is hard to find.

“If we could bring a little kindness or joy in their life in all this, we would love to do that,” said Jerry Gogolak, co-owner.

A family who truly loves to be together now in business together to perk up your day.

Amanda tells FOX8 the kindness at Be Kind Coffee goes beyond the walls. The owners are currently doing a supply drive for Ward Elementary School and donate their day-old pastries to support a local church’s recovery ministry.

Be Kind Coffee is located at 3560 Clemmons Rd Suite B in Clemmons.

Visit the Be Kind Coffee Co. Facebook page for more information.