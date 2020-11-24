Small Business Spotlight: Accessories & More Boutique

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — It’s a new beginning for a mother and daughter who downsized their store and now run the business in their backyard.
In today’s Small Business Spotlight, FOX8’s Jemeisha Lyde shows us how moving their women’s clothing store made them a stronger business.
