WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On Saturday Furrtastic Pet Accessories offered discounts, free bandanas and goodie bags to help celebrate the store’s grand opening.

Sisters Brenda Tulbert and Donna Dawson started the business based on a hobby they used as therapy while caring for their mom who battled Alzheimer’s

They made bandanas as they sat at their mother’s bedside to help pass the time. For four years, they’ve been making treats, clothes and collars for dogs and cats.

“We have Woof Wax that is strictly natural, and we have a fleece braid that’s natural,” Donnan said.

They officially opened Furrtastic Pet Accessories on Old US Highway 52 in Winston-Salem last weekend inside the animal care foundation.

“We make paracord leashes, dog beds, bandanas collars, belly bands…snuggle mats. It’s a game for your dog. You drop treats down it, and it keeps them occupied,” Donna said.

Donna and Brenda each own four dogs. Their pets try every item they sell before it gets on the shelf.

“I won’t sell anything until we try it on our dogs first,” Brenda said.

At Furrtastic, pets are welcomed. You will need to bring yours if you want custom clothes for your dog or cat.

“A lot of people like to dress their bigger dogs, and it’s hard to find something for a bigger dog. I can do that. You just have to bring your dog in and let me measure it. If we do customs, there is a 50% deposit on the custom order,” Brenda said.

The sisters also make blankets and beds.

“It’s actually over a standard size pillow. They’re crocheted at one end. You can undo that, wash it and dry it,” Brenda said.

Ten percent of everything these sisters sell goes back to Animal Care Foundation which helps with spay and neuter bills and dog food it gives out to the community.

The sisters also try to keep their prices reasonable.

You can check out the store here.