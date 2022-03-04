Piedmont nurse makes art out of metal to get her mind out of ‘mom mode’

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — If you are into metal art, Maricle Metals in Graham is a place to check out.

Jillian Maricle, a mom of three, has set up shop with her husband, a mobile welder, inside an old 1950s gas station on East Harden Street.

The couple wants to keep the feel of the era and has an old Esso station sign up in the building.

On the walls, you will find hand-crafted metal sculptures.

“We grind it. We sand it. Wash it…then I paint it or we send it off to be powdered,” Jillian said.

The part-time nurse can mold just about anything you want out of metal.

“We do custom metal décor, signage, yard art and railing. So if you see those custom monograms on your door or in your house, we do those as well,” she said.

Jillian and her husband started their business during the pandemic.

“It was a big adventure, and we were doing most of the work out of our home at the time. So when we saw the property in Graham come up for rent, my husband said ‘we’ve got to have it,’” Jillian said.

The space is a home away from home for their kids and for Jillian to do what she loves.

“What I really love to do is the custom work where you have an idea, and I can bring it to life,” she said.

She’s had a lot of requests to make things related to people’s animals.

“I’ve done a picture of a dog and turned that into a metal sign…I think my most favorites are things very personal to someone,” Jillian said.

All the metal she uses is purchased locally so she can support other small businesses.

The couple plans to add a patio area to their property so people can sit outside and sip coffee or eat ice cream when they are in downtown Graham.

Jillian also plans to host a grind and design night for women.

You can check out her work at mariclemetals.com or on the Maricle Metals Facebook page.