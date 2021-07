DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Trying to get organized is something that everyone can relate to. Unfortunately.

Whether it’s the pantry…your closet…your garage… Everyone has struggled to keep all the little places in their homes neat and tidy.

In Davidson County, there’s a business that wants to help you clear out your clutter.

Homey Casa will organize a whole room or just your fridge. Find them on the web at HomeyCasa.com