‘Not your typical wine shop’: Palatini’s Wine Shop in downtown Graham offers unique experience

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Palatini’s Wine Shop is the only black-owned and female-owned wine shop in Alamance County.

In this week’s small business spotlight, we take you to the wine shop in Graham where a North Carolina A&T State University grad is pouring up a different kind of taste for your palate.

“Palatini’s Wine Shop is not your typical wine shop,” said owner Kassia McKain. “Palatini’s just came from the word ‘palette.'”

It’s time to raise your glasses and open your palettes because you’re in for a tasteful get away at this wine shop

“We have wines all the way from Uruguay, South America, to Province, France, to Champagne France, even from Israel,” McKain said.

They opened in June, and you can find them in a small nook on Main Street in downtown Graham.

Get this, all of the wines here are made by either people of color or women. You can even book a wine tasting to enjoy with friends for any occasion. For Mckain, it’s more than just fun involved.

“Wine is life and wine is all about growth,” she said.

Her goal is to educate her community about healthier ways of drinking and how to pair wines with foods.

Being that she’s the only African American wine shop owner in town, she especially takes interest in providing a different outlook on enjoyment for people of color.

“I wanted to have a space where I can actually influence how people view wine,” McKain said.

So, the next time you’re walking in downtown Graham, she hopes you’ll pop in for a drink.

“If you want to travel, the easiest way that’s less expensive is coming to a wine tasting,” she said.

Palatini’s shop is located at 200 North Main Street in the heart of downtown Graham.

They’re open Wednesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tastings can be booked online or over the phone.