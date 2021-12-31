New Seagrove business allows you to bring dog or friend to grab a drink

SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — David Isbell always wanted to open a bottle shop. His girlfriend loves espresso, and they both love dogs. So one day, they decided to combine all three and open a business.

A few months ago, Good Company Pups and Mugs opened in Seagrove, a town in the North Carolina countryside known for pottery.

“When people come down here to hit a couple pottery shops, they can come in here and refuel real quickly for some more caffeine. Or if they need to unwind, they can move to this side over here, and then they can get back out and enjoy the town of Seagrove,” Isbell said.

The business on North Broad Street has a full espresso bar, bottle shop, craft beer, wine and sweet snacks to offer customers.

“When you come, it’s going to be small. You’re going to see a very small building, and I’ll let you know that shouldn’t scare you away because true entrepreneurs can do everything with nothing,” said Lucas Mingin, a customer.

When you come to Good Company Pups and Mugs, you don’t have to choose between hanging with your friends or your dog.

“We have a big dog park and a small dog park. We actually have an on-leash-only section as well too,” Isbell said.

There is also an agility course and tennis balls, so you can have a little fun with your furry pal while sipping your favorite beverage.

isbell always has an IPA on draft. The drink menu changes with the season.

“We have the Grinch on their eggnog. Alexa wrap the present is another drink on there, and we have one called the naughty list as well,” Isbell said.

He wants customers to feel at home when stopping in with or without their dog.

“The reason why the place is called Good Company Pups and Mugs, I like the word ‘good’ because I want to do good. I want this place to be an avenue for good, and I want to be able to do things where I can give back to others,” Isbell said.

Good Company Pups and Mugs is open every day except Monday.

The main hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the weekends, they open at 9 a.m.