New High Point event center offers waterfront views and outdoor event options

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blue Heron Event Venue sits feet away from Davis Lake, providing a breathtaking view whether you are inside or outside the building.

It won’t be hard to spot a blue heron near the water.

“That is really how we can up with the name. We were out walking around trail and saw some blue heron, and my wife said let’s name it the blue heron,” Joe Staehly said.

Joe and his wife Lee bought the space. It’s a place they already worked in for a few years.

It’s convenient to their kitchen facility and has a lot of options for people looking to hold events and celebrations in the space on Mendenhall Oaks Parkway in High Point.

“There are not many venues in our area where you are able to appreciate the nature like the lake or the woods without having to do your event outside,” Billie Buskirk said.

Buskirk, the event manager, pointed out the giant windows offering those views which come in handy for adding atmosphere to an event when people don’t want to be outside in the summer months.

“We can do everything inside, so you will be able to view the trees and the lake,” Buskirk said.

For those who prefer the outdoors, Buskirk and the team can add an outdoor reception so you and your guests can dance and party under the stars.

During our tour of the space, we saw how they can divide one room for two different events, spotted a champagne wall and learned every fixture in the ceiling can be lowered to give the right lighting or look for your celebration.

“We love the space because it really is a purpose-built venue,” Joe said.

Another thing that makes the Blue Heron attractive is that it’s not far from Piedmont Triad International Airport and minutes from entertainment venues, restaurants, nightlife and hotels for your guests.

The Blue Heron Event Venue has been open about two months. It’s one of a few spaces in the Triad available for large events.

You can schedule a tour of the venue, see a photo gallery,and get pricing information at the blueheronvenue.com.