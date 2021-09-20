New co-op brewery coming to Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Oct. 1, Lucky City Brewing will hold its grand opening at 228 Gilmer St. in Reidsville.

General Manager Ryan Hovis and his friends created the space where customers can become part owners.

“People of the community who become members are directly involved with our operations,” Hovis said. “When they join up, they get a little say here and there like ‘what kind of music do you want?’ We will take feedback on that. We’ll be doing local art consignment.”

Lucky City brews beer, will have other favorites on tap, food trucks and live entertainment.

“When we book bands, we will be featuring local artists. We really want to make this town shine for what it is,” Hovis said.

Hovis and his buddies also want to get to know you.

“Being a smaller town, I’m hoping we can come to know everybody here…by first name and will just greet him at the door when they come in and have their favorite beer ready and poured for them when they come in,” Hovis said.

They also created a gift shop, so you can help spread the word about your experience at Lucky City Brewing.

“We are expecting a lot of out-of-town traffic. So you want to be able to have memorabilia for them when they come and some thing for them to wear when they visit next time,” Hovis said.

Lucky City Brewing will have its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

You do not have to be a member to enjoy the space.