Lexington man gives people an opportunity to get their car washed while they get a haircut

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Adrian Carthens has been cutting hair since the age of 12.

He’s owned barbershops in Wilmington and Asheboro.

Three weeks ago, he opened Kings Image Barbershop on West Fifth Street in Lexington.

“I just want everyone to come out here and support us because we’re going to do everything to support our community that we absolutely can,” Carthens said.

Carthens loves getting to know his customers and giving everyone a chance.

His master barber is Christopher Hunter, a childhood friend who worked to get his barber’s license while spending 13 years in prison.

“I’m very grateful for Adrian for giving me a chance to come in here and help him out as a barber,” Hunter said.

No matter what kind of hair you have, these men are ready to give you the best style.

“We cut all styles of haircut, all textures, it doesn’t matter what your race is; like I said we welcome anyone and everyone into King’s Image Barbershop,” Hunter said.

They like people leaving their chairs feeling good about their cuts and other detailing.

It was something important to get Carthens ready for the weekends when he was growing up.

“After we left the barbershop back in the day in high school we would go to the carwash and get the cars clean to go out on the town, you know. So, I figured, why not do it here? One-stop-shop,” Carthens said.

One week after opening the barbershop, Carthens opened Maximum Auto Detail behind his shop.

It gives you the convenience of getting a car wash while you get your hair cut.

For kids not interested in either, he welcomes you to his barbershop just to talk or do some schoolwork.

“We want to give them that outlet here. So if they want to talk about that, talk about things that happened during the pandemic, talk about their grades. They want to come here and connect to Wi-Fi and do their homework, they’re more than welcome to do so,” Carthens said.

Kings Image Barbershop is located at 102 W. Fifth St. in Lexington. The car wash, Maximum Auto Detail, is right behind the building.