Himalayan Garden Grill Restaurant & Bar offers world cuisine in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Foreign foods can be intimidating to people.

Some diners are willing to give world cuisines a try while others may let the name scare them off.

Himalayan Garden Grill Restaurant & Bar opened in a shopping center off New Garden Road in Greensboro on Oct. 1.

“We’re trying to bring to the plate the Himalayan cuisine–a little bit of Tibetan cuisine. Our cuisines are mainly like Indian cuisine, “said Sahara Pandey, the owner’s sister.

The menu may be a little challenging to digest with items like Chitwan Tass Set, Khasi Ko Bhutan and marinated wild boar.

When it comes down to it, the food is pretty simple.

“Mostly the spices we create in our food are mainly derived from the Indian spices and the Chinese spices,” Pandey said.

Dishes like thali introduce diners to traditional staples.

“It is considered a big plate. It comes with one Curry, one lentil soup and one rice. We always eat our food with rice, so it is always served with rice and garlic spinach. It’s like a homely meal rather than restaurant food,” Pandey said.

As the family builds out the space at 1614 Highwoods Boulevard and adds a bar, they ask you to be understanding of their changing hours and the limited people they can serve at one time.

You can check out the menu and hours here, but it is best to call to check them the day you want to go or place an order.