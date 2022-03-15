HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodie Brandi Crumley is using charcuterie boards to bring people together at High Point’s newest women-owned business: The Blooming Board.

“We offer grazing boards…large boards all the way to your wedding down to just nice little birthday parties,” Brandi said.

She lets you add what you want to each board but recommends always trying new cheeses and not just what you like.

In the next few weeks, Brandi plans to open her first retail store at 142 Church Avenue in High Point.

Truist Point is across the street.

“We’re really excited to be in downtown High Point right at Truist Park where you’re going to be able to walk, come in and hang out. I really wanted a lounge feel. Something bright airy that people could enjoy,” Brandi said.

The pandemic forced her to change her plans for a bit.

“Original plan was to go straight into a retail store location. But with COVID, they didn’t know what was going to happen. So I backed up and said ‘let’s do pop-ups.’ Reached out to all the local breweries, and they were nothing but a great support for us,” Brandi said.

Now she has big plans for her space.

“So the front of the house will be a little lounge area…we are going to have a beautiful large farm table here with seating where you can get some work done,” Brandi said.

You can gather, graze and shop at The Blooming Board.

Brandi will be importing French desserts, working with local bakeries and selling fashionable clothing and accessories.

“The plan is to really have a space where the community enjoys coming…I am looking forward to seeing smiling faces again after COVID…and enjoying hearing how much you’re loving not only the boards but the space and really just growing the…downtown High Point Community,” Brandi said.

She hopes to open in time for Furniture Market which is the first week of April.

You don’t have to wait for the door to open to place an order. You can do it now online at thebloomingboard.com.