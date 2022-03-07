High Point doctor uses acupuncture to help patients in pain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We’ve all been in pain.

For some people, it’s temporary muscle tightness or an injury. For others, the pain is chronic, and finding relief can be challenging.

Dr. Leah Gallimore specializes in acupuncture and Chinese medicine. She spent much of her life dancing, some of it professionally.

“I injured my back when I was 22 years old, and I also have a connective tissue disorder,” Gallimore said.

By her late 20s, she was dealing with chronic pain and tried everything to get relief.

Nothing worked until a fellow dancer suggested acupuncture.

“When I walked in, I could not move my head. I literally had 20% range of motion. I couldn’t lift my arms. And after one treatment, I was able to get full range of motion and full range of motion with my head,” Gallimore said.

Now she provides other people the same relief at Anew Body and Wellness located at 1001 Phillips Avenue in High Point.

“Pain is really cruel. You feel humiliated…to be able to find any kind of relief it’s huge. It’s life-changing,” Gallimore said.

When you make an appointment with Gallimore, she spends 35 to 40 minutes getting to know your needs and your body.

She focuses on getting an entire picture of your overall health and well-being. Each acupuncture treatment she provides is specific to each patient’s needs.

“Half to 3/4 of the people that I treat in my office are for stress management, anxiety, things like that,” Gallimore said.

Her goal is to help your whole body to heal.

She wants you to feel like a new person after your visit, which is part of the reason for how she picked the name of her business.

“The reason I did Anew is because I wanted to help people live a new life,” Gallimore said.

In addition to acupuncture, Gallimore offers cupping, Pilates, Chinese herbs and a few other services.

She told FOX8 that insurance is starting to cover treatments for lower back pain.

You can book an appointment, review the services or contact the doctor at anewbw.com.