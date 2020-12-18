Greensboro wellness center offers a getaway

Greensboro, N.C. – A real vacation probably sounds pretty good right now.

A trip to see the holiday window displays in New York, somewhere further south where the temperatures are a little warmer, or maybe a ski trip with family friends or best friends.

The Centers for Disease Control is sending a warning to stay home, but FOX8 found a peaceful place on South Elm Street where you can feel like you are on a getaway.

Sonder Mind and Body is a place to relax your mind and muscles.

“There are so many varying services that support each other: the physical, the mental, the interpersonal clarity or advancement that is important to them,” said Lauren Hill, who is part owner.

The business offers flotation therapies, holistic healing and massages.

“It’s a new take on a wellness center to integrate so many different areas that are really deep loving,” Hill said.

They also have chiropractors on staff and are looking to hire councilors which they’ve had in the past.

“People were already in crisis of stress, and 2020 has really put them over the edge, so we have been standing strong to get people back in to the body, to get back into the everyday rhythm of life and not be in the catastrophe of where the future could take us,” Hill said.

Hill says her experienced staff had to stop certain services in some phases of the pandemic.

Now people are booking appointments daily.

“I think it is the season, and it’s the state of the environmental…social…and political climate right now that is bringing so may people through the door,” Hill said.

Sonder Mind and Body offers services by appointment only. There are memberships available.

You can read more about the services offered and find there exact location here.