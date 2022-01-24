Greensboro couple creates mobile gaming bus to bring the party to you

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For the last few years, Franklin and VyTeshia Badger focused on inflatables.

Their Jump Jump Around Rentals business brought bounce houses to homes.

Then VyTeshia’s younger brother had a birthday party on a gaming trailer, and it turned into a game-changer for the couple.

“We’re like ‘we can do this.’ So we put our heads together and started to search for the bus,” VyTeshia said.

Six months later, they created the Level Up mobile arcade.

“We wanted to make sure we cater to…all ages, all types of gamer. So we got a large variety. We have a PS5, which is really like a hot commodity right now,” Franklin said.,

COVID has made people more cautious and helped this business succeed.

“It actually has been really good for us. People have wanted that safety that they know that the equipment is sanitized. A lot of trampoline parks, you don’t know how often things are sanitized. But we sanitize right on site,” Franklin said.

Inside the shuttle, you will find several televisions hooked up to gaming systems.

“We have several games on the PS5 right now such as Madden, Mortal Kombat, Grand Theft Auto. We have PS4, Xbox, and some of the kids’ favorite is the Nintendo Switch. They love the Mario Kart and the Super Smash Brothers,” Franklin said.

The gaming bus can hold 12 to 14 kids, and it comes with lighting and music.

You’ll also find a classic Pac-Man machine onboard and other options for adults to get in on the fun.

“We have four TVs in there, so you can actually play just regular cable TV on our TVs. You can watch several games that are going on Sunday night and Monday night, and you and your guys can come on our bus and watch the game and keep up with your fantasy league,” Franklin said.

This new level of business will keep the Badgers’ business rolling all year. But before their game is over, they have next-level plans.

“We want to become a household name. We want everyone to know Jump Jump Around and Level Up Arcade,” VyTeshia said.

The couple prides themselves on being a one-stop-shop.

“You could pretty much call us, and we could handle your entire birthday party. All you have to do is show up and invite your guest, and we’ll show up and bring the party to you,” Franklin said. “So I think just being able to provide all these necessities for any type of it makes us different makes us stand out.”

You can book the arcade bus or get an inflatable at jumpjumparoundrentals.com, or you can call (336) 486-8793.