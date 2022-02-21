Get that summer glow year-round while protecting your skin in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The sun can bring a smile to our face, boost our confidence, and help with the winter blues.

Ava Vann opened Sunless Body Custom Spray Tan Studio on Samet Drive in High Point to help you look sun-kissed all year long.

“Our whole brand is built around a sunless lifestyle. We are huge advocates for staying out of the sun and if you are in the sun to protect your skin,” says Vann.

The process takes about twenty minutes.

It includes a hand-sprayed tan, drying and powdering your body.

“We are slammed. People are going on dates, they are going on trips, and they want to be tan and they can get it instantly within a matter of minutes,” says Vann.

Olivia Fonville is from Florida, so she likes plenty of sun.

She likes to stay tan in the “off-seasons” while attending college in North Carolina.

“I come almost about every two weeks. I honestly feel transformed. It just gives me a glow and having that darker tan just really affects your look,” says Fonville.

It also protects your body from the sun’s harmful rays.

“We are seeing clients come in that have experienced someone having skin cancer or they themselves have had skin cancer and they are willing to try it,” says Vann.

The airbrush tan costs between 44 and 48 dollars and will last about two weeks depending on which service you get.

“You can have two variants of the tan. One you can rinse off and the other you can keep on a little longer,” says Vann.

A ray of sunshine to perk up your day when the winter weather may get you down.

If you can’t make it to sunless body custom spray tan studio, the team also travels to locations for group tanning sessions for weddings and other events.

You can check the hours and other services offered on their website.