FOX8 Small Business Spotlight: Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen

Most of us will never have the pleasure of seeing the Mediterranean Sea. So, Mahmoud Odeh is bringing a little of it to us.

Odeh grew up in Nazareth, in Israel, and he has some Italian heritage as well, and he’s combined all of that in a restaurant he recently opened in High Point.

“When we started it, we built everything doing the work ourselves,” Odeh says. “Everything from scratch, we did the research to build every recipe but, at the same time, we’re going to make it affordable for every family.”

“Affordable” was something he was keenly aware of as he and his wife, Brandi, saved for years to open their restaurant near the intersection of Eastchester and Wendover.

“We did, we did,” he says. “We put, pretty much, our savings, this is a dream of ours. We did it on our own without a business loan or anything like that.”

The idea was to share the food his mother taught him to cook, in the healthy, Mediterranean style, with lean meats, olives, garlic, Romaine lettuce and the like.

“All of our food is made pretty much like you made it from home,” he says — well, that’s true if you had Odeh’s skills.

He is concerned about the supply chains for his beef an chicken holding up, so he is trying to diversify the companies he buys from. In the meantime, he knows that the place he has now lived for 22 years will do its part in supporting the adventures of Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen.

“The community supports this business and I’m very thankful, I can’t ask anything better,” Odeh says. “I’m glad to be part of this community.”

See his creations that look as much like art as they do food in this Small Business Spotlight.