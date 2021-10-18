Former gas station is hotspot for people in Horneytown to meet, get a good meal

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The sound of food sizzling on the grill, conversations, laughter and the hustle and bustle during the lunch hour fills the air inside Tucker’s Grill.

The owners using the space at North Main Street in Horneytown for strangers to meet and friends to connect over food.

Darrell Collins, a customer for decades, describes the location that’s been around since the 1900s as a place you can meet your family every day.

“When you come in here, everybody knows you,” Collins said.

At one time, people pulled showed up on horseback and in Buicks at the same time. Tucker’s Grill is considered a home away from home for the customers and employees.

“I’ve worked here on and off since I’ve been about 12 years old. It’s my very first job. I’m 32 years old now. I’m married, and I would not have another job. This is my dream job growing up, and I’m so fortunate to be here and call this my home,” said Sara Danner, manager at Tucker’s Grill.

Every day, people from all backgrounds fill the picnic tables inside.

“You could come in your suit and tie or your cowboy boots with mud all over your feet, whichever one,” Danner said.

Tucker’s Grill is focused on homemade meals. One item they pride themselves on is the handmade patties they make daily.

“We’ve got the best burgers in Horneytown. The only burgers in Horneytown,” Danner said.

Jason Motsinger and his wife took over the business on May 1. They run it in addition to doing their full-time jobs.

Jason is a landscaper. His wife is a nurse.

“We never planned to have a restaurant, but we prayed about it, and here we are. The crew is the most important thing here. Without them, I don’t know what would happen,” Motsinger said.

The location at 4110 North Main Street in High Point is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.