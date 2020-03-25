Family-run Davidson County bakery makes adjustments to keep serving customers amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Small businesses are the backbone of any community and in the northern Davidson County town of Wallburg the confectionery styling of a little place called Cupcake Cuties is keeping people’s sweet tooth satisfied.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic concerns, the small, family-run bakery had to make adjustments to keep serving the community.

It sits along N.C. 109 right in the center of Wallburg. It’s a cute little place with a fitting name and a great selection.

“Obviously we’re Cupcake Cuties, so we have 10-12 flavors of cupcakes each day,” said Brad Davis, who owns Cupcake Cuties with his wife Christie.

“We bake fresh every day, we use fresh ingredients we use good ingredients,” Christie said.

Most of the goodies are baked in a small kitchen with the help of family members.

The kitchen provides the cupcakes, cookies and cakes, available by the slice and they also carry items from other vendors like Cheesecakes by Alex and Milk and Ice Cream from Homeland Creamery out of Julian. You can also order a variety of coffee products from the coffee bar.

But one when the state began to restrict dine-in options for food establishments, they had to react, as people began to worry.

"A lot of people didn’t understand so on [March 17] around 3 p.m. we had just an influx of people, like, 'We’re coming in, we want to get our stuff before you close.' We were like, 'No, we’re not closing, we’re gonna be open, you just can’t dine in,'” Christie said.

They posted signs posted around the store to remind customers, it’s not business as usual, it’s business the best you can.

“We know a lot of people are really stressed out right now and they’re having to deal with a lot of things, they got kids at home they’re trying to keep entertained,” Brad said.

“Luckily most of our things are easy to-go so it really didn’t affect us a whole lot beyond trying not to have lines,” Christie said.

With people spending more time at home they’re also finding new ways to connect with customers, using Facebook Live to show people what they have and letting customers message them with orders for snacks and goodies and supplies like gallons of milk.

“The fact that they can still get in and get their things, I think gives them a little bit of peace and comfort,” Brad said.

Sweet treats with the icing on top.

“It’s like you’re coming to our house is what we’ll give you when you come here,” Christie said.

Cupcake Cuties is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.