Davidson County family opens first kettlecorn shop in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – When you drive down Main Street in Thomasville your nose may lead you to Donna Saintvil’s new store.

The smell of her freshly popped kettlecorn fills the air around the small business at 120 W. Main St.

“I really feel like it’s going to do well here in Thomasville,” said Donna Saintvil, Owner of St. Popperville Kettlecorn.

Saintvil and her husband started St. Popperville Kettlecorn in 2018 as a mobile business.

They drove their truck and trailer to football games and events and set up under a tent.

Now they have a store with seven employees. All of them are family members.

“We will have savory flavors. We have all kinds of flavors. We have at least I’m expecting at least 50 flavors maybe more just depending on what we like and we’re going to get what people like,” Sanitvil said.

Saintvil hopes with the holidays approaching their other items will also sell.

“We are going to be selling different types of chocolate fudges, you name it, buckeyes, everything from malt balls to chocolate peanuts, chocolate covered raisins, you name it, we’re gonna have it,” Sanitvil said.

To wash it all down they will also offer lemonade and are considering selling boiled peanuts.

“This is the best time because I’m able to get lots of different gift ideas. This is the time when you have the tin cans where you put different kinds of flavors and do the tri things where you have multiple kinds of flavors and different canisters so it’s the perfect gift for this time of year,” Sanitvil said.

She has her husband to thank for the business.

His love of kettlecorn got the idea popping.

“I got tired to go into the flea market or the farmers market and finding out those ladies weren’t there who sold the kettlecorn,” Sanitvil said.

After three straight weeks of no luck, she experimented with the process.

“It was a long process, but we finally got it and we enjoy doing it,” Sanitvil said.

St. Popperville Kettlecorn is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can hire them for events like birthdays, baby showers, and bridal showers.