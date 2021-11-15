Davidson County couple combines their talent to open coffee shop

MIDWAY, N.C. (WGHP) — About a month ago, Nancy Michael and her husband Travis opened a coffee shop and bakery on Old U.S. Highway 52 in Midway.

Nancy baked up the plan to sell sweet treats a while ago. When things changed with her husband, so did their business plans.

“My husband got injured at work. He was a truck driver, and he was injured at work…he said, ‘well if you’re going to do a bakery, I’ll do coffee. They go hand-in-hand.’So he does the coffee end of it, and I handle the bakery end of it,” said Nancy Michael, owner of Java Me Happy.

When you pull up to the shop, you may mistake it for a home. That’s no coincidence.

Java Me Happy is a place you should feel comfortable and want to come back to.

“We want our customers to be happy,” Michael said.

Everything you buy at the Midway business is fresh.

“Coffee that goes out of here is at least within five days from being roasted,” Michael said.

The couple brews cold and hot beverages like frappes, lattes, ice coffee and of course regular coffee.

Some of the seasonal favorites being offered are pumpkin spice and holiday mocha peppermint latte. Nancy makes sure she bakes something to pair it with.

“We have muffins every morning. We have sugar bread, which is our most popular item. We do take and bakes to go and take home. We do cakes and cupcakes to go,” Michael said.

The sugar bread has a pastry bottom and top with a cream cheese filling in the middle. Customers say Nancy’s pumpkin muffins are as well.

“I had a lady come in for a pumpkin muffin. She said ‘I’ve got to have a pumpkin muffin. When will you have more? I have to have more…that’s like the best pumpkin muffin I’ve ever had,” Michael said.

Word is spreading about this small space the owners hope to expand in the future.

“We do want to expand the dining area…eventually, our hope is to put corn hole in the back in the spring and maybe even have some music in the summer in the spring,” Michael said.

For now, you can enjoy the outside seating on the porch where a fire pit will be set up in the coming weeks.

Right now the hours for Java Me Happy are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. They reopen from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On weekends, they welcome customers between 8 a.m. and noon.

By the way, Nancy and her husband also designed the business’ mascot: the java junkie monkey.