Country club style retreat for dogs in High Point lets the animals unleash energy, learn a few tricks

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Pet adoptions and purchases have gone up during the COVID crisis.

With more people staying at home, they have time to provide the care and some people just want the companionship.

Those owners are learning their pets may not have the best manners. That’s where Bark and Fly Ranch can help.

“I provide basic obedience just helping your dog be more well mannered and actually provide a communication bridge for owners and dogs. All dogs need a job. And if they don’t have a job, they will become self employed, and that is where you get a lot of the nuisance: barking, digging, jumping,” said Genna Rittenhouse, the director of Bark and Fly Ranch.

On the acres of green space at the Clinard Farms Road ranch, dogs can run free, dive into pools and show off with some high flying frisbee catches.

“We are the one stop shop for everything a dog needs,” Rittenhouse said.

Bark and Fly also offers boarding, but a lot of people stopped booking when they cancelled vacation plans because of the coronavirus.

Boarding is the facility’s biggest source of income.

A month ago, Rittenhouse, an animal lover, got hired to help train animals as more people got COVID puppies.

“When people are so attached to their dogs emotionally…it’s kind of a bad thing. When we apply a lot of those emotions to our dogs, they don’t quite have the span of emotions that we do. But they do take on a lot of what we do feel,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse gives your dog a structured routine, assigns homework to do with your pet and teaches you jobs to assign your dog while you’re doing yours at home.

Bark and Fly Ranch is open seven days a week. The business has bee rescuing and training dogs for over 25 years.

You can find more information about the small business on their website.