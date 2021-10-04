Connecting with the community through coffee; FosterHobbs Coffee spills the beans for High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes you don’t think about the journey of the humble coffee bean.

Mike and Pam Foster opened FosterHobbs Coffee in High Point in 2012. Their coffee sales weren’t hot, but their in-house roasted beans jumped off the shelf!



“We use to serve coffee, but it was never more than 3 to 5 percent of our business, so we are pretty much on the bean side,” Mike told us.

They’ve traveled to coffee farms to really learn the culture and history behind the beans they bag.



“Education is a big part of what we do, we’ll spend a lot of time just telling people about the different coffee origins, how to brew coffee, how to grind, the proper temperatures and so forth. And they seem to appreciate that,” Mike said.



Peru, Ethiopia, Brazil, Colombia. These are just some of the countries that their specialty coffee comes from.

But do you actually know what specialty means?



Mike explained it: “Think of it like this, all the beans on the planet get graded each year on a scale from one to one hundred. And they have to score 80 or higher to reach that coveted specialty graded category. That’s all we sell.”



Mike and Pam like to joke that it’s a place for coffee snobs, but it’s also a great place to buy a quick and personal gift.



The couple has been using coffee as their retirement journey, leaving the cockpit and the classroom to get back to the community they love.

“We really do love our customers and we do love connecting with them through coffee,” Pam Foster said.



You can find FosterHobbs Coffee at 205 Neal Street in High Point, right off Main Street. Or you can buy from them online.