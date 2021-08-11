Brook’s Nest Boutique is bringing more shopping options to Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A boutique in Lexington is trying to offer people in Davidson County more clothing options.

“You don’t have to go to Winston, Salisbury, Concord, it’s here,” said Debbie Manuel, the owner of Brook’s Nest Boutique.

Inside the Evenbrooke Marketplace in Lexington, Debbie Manuel is trying to bring the people in her town something different.

“People don’t have a lot of places where they can go and get clothes,” said Manuel. “You only have one clothing store in town.”

That’s why she opened Brook’s Nest Boutique in March of 2021.

She’s bringing women and girls the chance to try on and buy new and trendy clothes and affordable prices.

“I may be a little cheaper than your average boutique on some things,” said Manuel.

Brook’s Nest is a labor of love, with pieces of Debbie’s family every place you look.

“Pink is my granddaughter’s favorite color, and she’s the only one I got, her name is Brooklyn, so we went with Brook; Brook’s Nest,” said Manuel.

Her store sees anywhere from 150 to 175 people on weekdays.

On the weekends, she could see as many as 400 shoppers.

“It’s fun to help them,” said Manuel. “It’s fun to say, hey, that will look good on you.”

This isn’t Manuel’s first retail adventure.

She already has a home decor shop called Farm to Charm inside Evenbrooke Marketplace.

“As you come in, it’s always changing, it’s always something different, you’re going to find things you didn’t expect to find,” said Brad McCullogh, the owner of Evenbrooke Marketplace.

McCullogh believes that’s the beauty of his marketplace. There’s something for everyone, which keeps people coming back.

You can visit Brook’s nest Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., or Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.