Blast from the past: Vintage Doors and Interiors in Greensboro turns modern doors into antique masterpieces

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turning a door into an antique masterpiece is the specialty at Vintage Doors and Interiors in Greensboro.

“We want it to look like it’s been hanging there for 20 years, 100 years,” said Stacey Frye, the president of Vintage Doors and Interiors.

A mother and son are behind the work of making interior doors look decades old. Stacey is the visionary and her son, Jonathan Frye, keeps the business on track.

“She’s the creative one. She designs the doors,” he said. “I can see the logic and the function and if we can actually do it.”

Stacey introduced her son to the industry before he could walk.

“I had him in showrooms when he was in stroller with a balloon tied on top, so we couldn’t lose the stroller,” she said.

Each bland door is transformed into a replica based off antique Egyptian, Indian or old farmhouse doors.

“By taking one of these doors and replacing just a plain door it’s like art,” Stacey said.

It takes around eight weeks to create them.

“They’re hand finished with a combination. Depending on the finish, it could be up to 14 steps,” she said. “The iron is hand forged, and then it also has a faux finish on that to give it that old patina.”

Each door costs between $300 to $600. The doors are designed at Stacey’s shop and manufactured in Mexico.

Since 2015, more than 400 doors designed in Greensboro are in people’s homes all over the country.

“It changes the entire room,” Stacey said. “It makes it something beautiful to look at, and it kind of goes away. You don’t really notice it’s a door.”

Vintage Doors and Interiors offers ten different unique door styles online.