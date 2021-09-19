Big hit, small price: Market in Lexington has been family-owned for over 100 years

LEXINGTON, N.C. – You’ve probably spotted Conrad and Hinkle Food Market on your drive down Main Street in Lexington.

The store stocked with locally grown fruits, vegetables and homemade items has roots that go back over 100 years.

The president and owner of Conrad and Hinkle Food Market, Lee Hinkle, says personalizing service is something he and his family have been doing since 1919.

“My great grandfather…got out of the business in the late 20s, early 30s. Then my granddaddy around the business up into the 50s. When my dad took over, me and my brother…stepped in when we got out of college in the early 90s,” Hinkle said.

His grandmother’s famous pimento cheese recipe brings customers through the door.

“We sell a whole lot here in the store. Probably sell 700 to 800 pounds a week out of the stores,” Hinkle said.

Whether you’re looking for homemade foods, canned items or cleaning products, there is one thing you can count on here.

“We just try to provide good product at a fair price, so you know we have a lot of local stuff,” Hinkle said.

Lee’s been blessed during the pandemic. Customers have never stopped shopping in his store.

“My wife…only likes meat from Conrad Hinkle. She’s read stuff about other products from other companies and doesn’t trust anyone else,” said Glen Coley, who shops at the store.

Conrad and Hinkle Food Market is at 6 North Main St. in Lexington.

It is closed on Wednesday and Sunday.