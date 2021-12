ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Weddings, holiday parties and other special events are filling calendars this time of year.

Whether you’re walking down the aisle or want to make a statement, Melissa Painter found a family business in Archdale full of formal wear where they’re focused on making sure you have the perfect fit.

Oakley & Co. Formals is located at 10706 N Main St.