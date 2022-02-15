A flower shop and photo bar is bringing beauty to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The smell of flowers fills the air inside Onieé’s Floral Boutique.

Owner Jawana Little says flowers change the energy in a room…makes days brighter and brings smiles to faces.

“There are so many different kinds. So many different colors, so many different shapes, sizes just like human beings and so it’s really fun to see how you can take and create art from this beautiful source of nature that we have around us,” says Little.

For the last seven years, Jawana has created arrangements for weddings, funerals, and special occasions.

This is the first time she has had a storefront.

“Downtown Greensboro has been amazing. We love our community…. It’s really nice to be able to establish a place here and provide services to our local community,” says Little.

Jawana’s shop, Onieé’s Floral Boutique has a build your own bouquet floral bar filled with blooms you won’t find at your local grocery bar.

There’s also a floral photo bar you can book with your photographer for 50 bucks an hour.

“Every season we will have different theme in our photo booth section. It’s a very unique place where you can come and get beautiful pictures with all of these lush, gorgeous flowers around you,” says Little.

Flower requests for events have taken Jawana around the state.

She’s been doing weddings all over the state of North Carolina for the past seven or eight years.

Her work has attracted the attention of celebrities.

“I just encourage everyone to come out to the boutique, take a look around, get a feel for something new and vibrant in the Downtown Greensboro community. You’re sure to love it, said Little.

Onieé’s recently added delivery.

The arrangements start at about 50 dollars and go up from there.

One fun fact about the business, the reason it’s called Onieé’s, that’s Jawana’s middle name and her mom suggested she used it for her store.

You can see more of the arrangements they create and book an appointment on their website or the Onieé’s Floral Boutique Facebook page.