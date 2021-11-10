‘A fiber family’; Gate City Yarns in Greensboro has what every crafter needs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “We’re a fiber family.”

That’s the philosophy of Gate City Yarns, where all your craftiest needs can be fulfilled.

Tucked away in Downtown Greensboro, on South Elm Street, Gate City Yarns is a place where comfort is stitched together by hand.

“A place like this needs to focus on community and creating connections between people who like this kind of thing. I like string, I like yarn. I like making things out of string,” owner Amanda Baughman said. Her love of string started long before her career.

“I started at 6 with just putting loops together in different shapes. Made a blanket for my mother and started a blanket for me and I just sort of grew from there,” she said.

Her passion and expertise bring in customers. “I love it. I absolutely love it. I think unfortunately some of the smaller knitting stores, it’s hard to compete against some of the larger wholesale warehouse-type stores. So I always try to give the small businesses business when I’m around,” Maureen Hart told us.

Gate City Yarns welcomes people from all walks — and threads — of life.

“I want to be the person I needed when I was 8 or 9 years old to let them know that know you’re not weird. There’s other people like us,” Baughman said.

Because home truly is where the yarn is.

