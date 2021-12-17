2 friends living out their dream opening a new dance studio in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — For years Kristie North and Beth Kennedy have watched their daughters compete in dance.

They see how it helps their girls gain confidence and make friends.

The two decided they wanted to create that kind of atmosphere for other children.

After years of talking about it, they opened Allegiance Dance Company in Lexington.

“We are offering classes in hip-hop, jazz, tap and ballet,” said Beth Kennedy, who is a co-owner.

Whatever type of dance your child wants to try, Beth Kennedy and her business partner, Kristie North, are ready to teach.

“There’s definitely no experience needed. We have great instructors. They will teach you everything that you need to know and you’ll have fun doing it,” Kennedy said.

North grew up doing cheer and dance.

Kennedy works as a nurse.

In her off time, she is completely a dance mom.

These days, they both love watching their daughters mastering moves and competing at a high level.

They opened Allegiance Dance Company on West U.S. 64 in Lexington to give other children the same opportunity.

“My partner and I have wanted to do this for a long time. We’ve talked about it and to see it finally come to life has been just incredible,” North said.

Since the studio opened at the beginning of December, plenty of people have taken advantage of the classes.

“It is just so welcoming and happy it is a very cool place to be,” 10th grader Addison North said.

Dancers express themselves in a room with just mirrors and bars.

“This is such a positive place a place where our girls feel supported and excited to come and they leave excited,” Kristin North said.

Sarah Paschal has danced since the age of 3. She spent years competing and is now teaching the next generation.

“Dance has always been a place for me to get away from the real world and be in just this great environment. I love and it is so comforting,” Paschal said.

She’s happy to be part of Kristie and Beth’s dream as they tap into the community and plan to keep growing.

Right now, the classes at Allegiance Dance are for kids ages 4 to 18.

Adult classes are expected to be added in the future.