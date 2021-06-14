Small Business Spotlight: A little blue house where you can find Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — In the heart of downtown Jamestown you’ll find a little blue house and inside is Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery.

The B stands for owner Bridgid Murphy. “We do everything from scratch,” said Murphy.

Murphy and her family are behind the freshly made snacks, coffee and sweet treats. She admitted some items were tricky to perfect.

“So croissant, puff pastry I thought ‘no way! That scares me’,” she said. “It’s really labor intensive, it’s one of our biggest sellers now.”

Murphy was known for baking delicious cakes out of her home kitchen. In 2016 she took the 1800s house on E. Main Street and transformed it into her very own bakery.

“The flood gates opened everybody came out and just thanked us,” Murphy said. “It was beyond our expectations to be thanked for opening a business, it was amazing.”

A mistake became one of the most popular treats. “Let’s call it a ‘what the heck’,” she said. “Oh my goodness it’s one of our biggest sellers now, it’s like eating a giant soft Oreo.”

Murphy told FOX8 it’s not all about having a sweet tooth.

“Overtime we’ve gotten to know people and it’s really an extended family at this point,” she said. “We know names, we know their favorites, their kids are growing up with us. Kids that could barely walk when we opened are now starting kindergarten.”

Murphy offers baking classes for children during the summer. It’s an idea that’s helped her business stay afloat during the pandemic.

“The pandemic was definitely a lesson in patience and learning to operate outside of the box,” she said. “You have your ups and downs, but you just keep in touch with the community and pinch where you need to and grow where you need to.”

Since the pandemic Murphy has added frappes, smoothies and other to-go items to her menu. Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.