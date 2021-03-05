Sick of staying at home? Explore the universe instead in the Triad’s virtual Starfest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend, explore the wonders of our universe without ever leaving your home.

Guilford Technical Community College’s Astronomy program and the Greensboro Astronomy Club will host the Annual TriStar event, also known as Triad’s Starfest.

Typically, the event is held at the college and draws hundreds of people to discuss the depths of space.

This year, all programs will be presented virtually. Speakers from across the country will talk about a variety of topics including life on distant moons and the eventual end of the universe.

The program is free.

You can find out about the presentations and how to join them on the GTCC website.